Man dies in crash along I-40 after being shot

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound died in a crash along Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m. for the crash.

The man was driving on I-40 East, hit a retaining wall under the bridge at Fesslers Lane, and died.

Police say they don't know if the man was shot while driving or if he was shot outside of the car and then got in and drove off. So, no word yet on whether there is another crime scene.

No one else was in the car when officers found him, but it's unclear whether or not anyone was in the car with him earlier.

That section of the road was closed for a few hours in both directions as crime scene investigators worked to collect evidence.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and not a random shooting. But they didn't say what led them to think it was a targeted attack. They did say they would release more information later Sunday morning.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.pointer@newschannel5.