Man Drives Off Of I-65, Crashes Into Brentwood Office Building

NASHVILLE, Tn. - A man was arrested early Wednesday after he drove his pick-up truck off of the interstate and crashed into an office building, Metro Nashville Police said.

The crash happened at about midnight Wednesday in the 5500 block of Franklin Pike, just north of Old Hickory Road in Brentwood.

According to investigators, the driver traveled off of I-65 south and kept going for about a quarter mile until his pick-up truck hit an office building. The building houses the Brentwood Hearing Center.

There was minor damage to the building, but the driver's truck was badly damaged.

Police told NewsChannel5 the driver performed a sobriety test, then was arrested for driving under the influence.