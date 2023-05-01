Man driving electric scooter killed in Bedford County hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man operating an electric scooter in Bedford County early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Andres Velasquez, 36, was riding an electric scooter headed east on Midland Road around 1:32 a.m. when he was hit near the 2700 block by a vehicle also headed east, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Velasquez died as a result of his injuries.

THP is looking for the driver of the vehicle who hit Velasquez and left the scene. There is no identifying information available about the vehicle involved in this crash.

If anyone has information about this deadly hit-and-run, please call THP dispatch at 615-744-3091.