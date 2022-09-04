Man escapes Cannon County Sheriff's custody, Auburntown residents asked to stay alert

AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cannon County Sheriff's Office is alerting Auburntown residents to stay aware and careful because a man escaped custody while being placed under arrest.

Devin Anthony Young, 36, is wanted for felony possession of meth, violation of probation, resisting arrest and escape.

TDOC

Devin is 6'2", 200 pounds and was last seen shoeless, shirtless and handcuffed behind his back. He was running toward the dead end of Bryson Street in Auburntown.

If anyone sees him or has information as to his whereabouts, sheriffs ask that you use caution and call 615-563-9751.