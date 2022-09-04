Watch Now
News

Actions

Man escapes Cannon County Sheriff's custody, Auburntown residents asked to stay alert

Police Lights - GENERIC
File photo
Police Lights - GENERIC
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 15:23:04-04

AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cannon County Sheriff's Office is alerting Auburntown residents to stay aware and careful because a man escaped custody while being placed under arrest.

Devin Anthony Young, 36, is wanted for felony possession of meth, violation of probation, resisting arrest and escape.

305299966_446191317552087_490101597541231684_n.jpeg

Devin is 6'2", 200 pounds and was last seen shoeless, shirtless and handcuffed behind his back. He was running toward the dead end of Bryson Street in Auburntown.

If anyone sees him or has information as to his whereabouts, sheriffs ask that you use caution and call 615-563-9751.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap