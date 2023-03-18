Trousdale County Jail prisoner found after escaping Saturday

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been taken back into custody Saturday morning after escaping from Trousdale County Jail.

The Trousdale County Sheriff's Department reports that at around 5:30 a.m. Justin Andrew Stacey, 34, escaped from jail.

Stacey is described as being 5'11", weighing about 160 pounds, having blue eyes, and a short beard and buzzcut.

Officials say that Stacey fled the facility on foot Saturday morning. Stacey was in jail facing charges for failure to appear after an aggravated arson, violation of probation, aggravated battery and theft.

Officials took Stacey back into custody around 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Stacey is facing additional charges after today's incident.