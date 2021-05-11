Man faces multiple felony charges after shots fired incident at Susannah Court apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested a man on multiple felony charges for shots fired during a birthday party.

MNPD’s TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit and West Precinct detectives arrested 40-year-old Joshua Starling Monday afternoon.

Photo: MNPD Joshua Starling Photo: MNPD

Starling was charged with eight counts of felony aggravated assault for firing shots at a Susannah Court apartment where a birthday party was taking place on April 16.

The shots were prompted by a dispute Starling had with one of the party attendees. No one was hit by the gunfire, but bullets did hit the apartment building, according to a MNPD press release.

MNPD officials say the case will be reviewed for potential federal prosecution in that Starling is alleged to have been armed as a convicted drug felon on parole.