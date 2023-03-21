Watch Now
Man facing felony fraud charges for DraftKings scheme

Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 15:28:33-04

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing felony charges for running a DraftKings scheme out of Nolensville.

The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation began investigating reports that several fraudulent accounts had been created on the DraftKings website out of Nolensville.

Officials were able to trace the accounts back to an address belonging to Bruce Orr, 33.

Orr was indicted on March 13 by the Williamson County Grand Jury. Orr was charged with eight counts of identity theft.

Orr was arrested on Monday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $35,000 bond and is facing felony charges for committing fraud using the website.

This was a joint investigation between the TBI and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel.

