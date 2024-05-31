Man fighting for life in the hospital after he was stabbed at a WeGo bus station in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is fighting in the hospital after officers say he was stabbed at a WeGo bus stop in Edgehill.

Metro police say they received a call around 5 a.m. Thursday with a report of a man attacking another man with a knife at the bus stop on 12th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they saw the man later identified as Jacob Boswell on top of the victim with a knife in his hand, covered in blood. Witnesses helped to separate the two men, but the victim was badly injured and taken to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

Boswell is charged with attempted criminal homicide and remains in jail this morning. Thursdays stabbing is the latest in a string of crimes that have happened at bus stops this month.

Last Friday a man was shot next to WeGo Central in downtown Nashville. The previous Monday, a WeGo bus driver was stabbed by a rider at a bus stop on Gallatin Pike.

The week before last, a teenager was shot at a bus stop off MLK Jr. Blvd.

WeGo didn't comment on yesterday's stabbing saying it's a police matter, but WeGo CEO Steve Bland says the transit system is doing what they can to safely serve everyone in Nashville.

Last week, he told us a firm is reviewing their security practices and are meeting with Metro Police.