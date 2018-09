NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man fleeing Metro police overnight nearly found himself in the Cumberland River.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park in downtown Nashville.

Police said he was throwing rocks in the area and was trying to hit people with a belt.

He ran from officers along the Cumberland and hid in a river bank. Crews were able to arrest him under the Gay Street Bridge.

It’s unclear if he’ll face charges in the incident.