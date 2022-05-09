Man found dead after Spring Branch Drive shooting

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was found dead in the parking lot of the 18 Thirty Apartments on Spring Branch Drive on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene in Madison early on Sunday morning around 3:00 a.m. Police are working to identify the man through fingerprint analysis because he carried no identification.

Police report that several documents including social security cards and car titles were on the ground next to the man.

One person appeared to have been burglarized in the parking lot at the scene. There are no reports that the deceased was involved in the burglary or not.

Witnesses who lived at the apartment complex told police they heard shots but did not see what occurred.

Anyone with information related to this event is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.