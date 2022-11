NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was found dead after a suspected hit-and-run crash on E Due West Avenue Sunday night.

Garber Rodriguez, 38, was the man killed. He was found in the roadway along with glass from a car headlight.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have damage to its front end passenger side.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.