Man found dead in car, shot multiple times in Madison

Posted at 9:33 PM, Jan 04, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after a shooting in Madison on N Dupont Avenue Wednesday night.

Metro police at the scene say an unidentified adult male was shot multiple times in the 500 block of N Dupont Avenue, across the street from the Heatherwood Apartments. The shooting was reported to 911 around 7 p.m. after a witness heard gunshots and found the victim shot in a car.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark-colored 4-door sedan with an unknown number of occupants.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more details become available.

