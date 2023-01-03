Man found dead in front seat of Chevy Malibu Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demarcus A. Mallory, 42, was found dead in the front seat of a car on 15th Avenue North in Nashville. He was found at 11:40 p.m. Monday night.

Police report that gunshots were heard in the area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Mallory was found in the driver's seat of the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu after a call about a car with its lights on in the yard of a vacant residence. The Malibu had reportedly been there for hours.

Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads in this case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.