Man found dead in Putnam Co. lake near boat ramp

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man's body was found in Center Hill Lake in Putnam County Wednesday and has been identified by local authorities.

Spencer Harville, 40, a Baxter, Tennessee resident, was identified by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office as the man found in the lake.

Agent Sgt. Dustin Buttram with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was on a training mission with Agent Colby Griffin near the Hickey Boat Ramp when they found Harville's body floating by the ramp, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The Criminal Investigation Division of PCSO was called to the scene and has taken over the investigation into Harville's death. During the initial investigation, Harville's vehicle was found near the boat ramp.

The sheriff's office is working to determine the cause of Harville's death. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville so an autopsy can be performed as a part of this investigation.

Anyone who contacted Harville within the few days prior to his body's discovery is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-265-8605 or contact Lt. Brandon Tayes at 931-528-8484.