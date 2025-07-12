Man found dead in south Nashville parking lot, another shows up to hospital after being shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in a south Nashville parking lot.

Police were called to the parking lot of Murfreesboro Pike Wine & Spirits near the Bell Road intersection around 4:14 for shots fired. The caller also reported a man lying in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Witnesses also told police they saw vehicles leaving the parking lot and at least one man running away on foot. Police aren't sure if that was connected to the man's death, but are investigating.

Police say shortly after, another man showed up to Southern Hills Hospital with a gunshot wound. They believe that was connected to this incident and are investigating.

The man who showed up at the hospital is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives arrived to interview witnesses and speak with local businesses about getting surveillance footage.

You can see a live look at the scene as things were unfolding in our attached video.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.