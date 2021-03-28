Three men, one woman killed in overnight storms, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said four people were found dead after storms brought heavy rain and flooding to Nashville overnight.

Nashville police said flooding from Seven Mile Creek claimed three of the lives.

"That is shocking and we send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who died," said Mayor John Cooper.

A 64-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were found dead near a homeless camp in a wooded area on Edmondson Pike. Police said the area had been flooded from Seven Mile Creek. The police department will continue to search the area in case there were additional flooding victims. These victims have not been identified

In South Nashville, 70-year old Garry Cole was found dead in a vehicle that had been submerged in water. A creek near a Walmart on Nolensville Pike flooded, submerging the car in the water. The body was recovered on Sunday morning.

MNPD Urban Search & Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl & Nolensville Pk. pic.twitter.com/xxppLhIM94 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

65-year-old Douglas Hammond was found dead on the Nashboro Village golf course. Police say Hammond lived nearby, and believe he was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, marking the second-largest 2-day rainfall on record. Saturday alone was the fourth-wettest day in Nashville ever recorded.