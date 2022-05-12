Watch
News

Actions

Man found dead inside East Nashville home during fire investigation

Metro police were called to the scene of a fire in East Nashville after firefighters found a man dead inside the home.
AM Cole VO- house fire breaking .transfer_frame_366.jpeg
Posted at 6:23 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 07:23:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police were called to the scene of a fire in East Nashville after firefighters found a man dead inside the home.

Nashville Fire officials said firefighters were called to the home on W. Sharpe Avenue around 2:30 a.m. due to a fire inside one room. Inside, the fire department said they found a man dead with "obvious head injuries" in another room.

Firefighters then worked to preserve as much evidence as they could, believing the home is now a crime scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap