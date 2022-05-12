Man found dead inside East Nashville home during fire investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police were called to the scene of a fire in East Nashville after firefighters found a man dead inside the home.

Nashville Fire officials said firefighters were called to the home on W. Sharpe Avenue around 2:30 a.m. due to a fire inside one room. Inside, the fire department said they found a man dead with "obvious head injuries" in another room.

Firefighters then worked to preserve as much evidence as they could, believing the home is now a crime scene.

