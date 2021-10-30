Man found dead lying face down on ground in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man's death is under investigation after police found him dead Saturday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Officers found the man in response to a welfare check on Chestnut Drive in Clarksville shortly before 8 a.m. When they arrive, they saw the 32-year-old white male lying face down on the ground.

Upon further inspection, they discovered the man was dead.

While this is an ongoing investigation, no foul play is suspected. CPD is not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone who has information on what may have happened or video footage of the incident is asked to call Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656, ext. 5484, or Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 31-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.