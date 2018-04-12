Man Found Guilty Of Murder Of Papa Johns Worker

3:11 PM, Apr 12, 2018
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - The man accused of killing a Papa Johns worker in October of 2014 was found guilty on all three counts against him.

The trial was held in a Maury County Courthouse Thursday. Darious Fitzpatrick was convicted of first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated robbery.

Surveillance video showed Fitzpatrick shooting and killing Gordon "Gordo" Schaffer while he was closing a Papa Johns late at night.

The jury had not yet decided whether or not he will be sentenced to life with or without parole.

 

