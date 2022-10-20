Watch Now
Man found shot, dead on East Nashville street; investigation underway

WTVF
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 14:07:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives with Metro's homicide unit are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the street in East Nashville on Wednesday night.

According to the police department, the man has tentatively been identified as an 18-year-old. His name has not yet been released.

His body was found with a gunshot wound on Fairwin Avenue.

Police said no one reported hearing or seeing anything suspicious before the body was found. Officers are still looking into where the man may have been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

