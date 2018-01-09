Man Found Shot To Death In Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. - A homicide investigation has gotten underway in Franklin County after a man was found shot to death.

Police said the body of 41-year-old Harvey Dwayne Harper was found inside a car at 3:30 p.m. Monday, on Oak Street Park in Winchester.

Harper, of Shelbyville, died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact Winchester Police Department Detectives at 931-967-3840 or Franklin County Consolidated Communications after 4:30pm at 931-967-2331.