Man found shot to death in his home outside Watertown

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday morning, Jake Harris was shot to death in his home just outside Watertown, according to Wilson County officials. He was found dead in his home.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. Authorities told NewsChannel 5 that a woman, believed to be the mother of two children who were in the house during the shooting, is being questioned but has not been charged. Both the children were unharmed.

No other suspects are being investigated right now, according to officials, and the public is not in danger. Motive is unknown, and detectives told us there is no record of domestic violence in the home up to this point.

This is a developing story and an active crime scene. We will update you as we have more information.

