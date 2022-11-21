Man found with stab wounds at hotel in critical condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was stabbed Monday afternoon in Nashville was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The unidentified victim was found at a Days Inn hotel in the 3400 block of Percy Priest Dr. in critical condition, says Metro police. He was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro police were called to the scene around 2:10 p.m. for a potential "domestic incident".

