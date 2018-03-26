Man Found With Gunshot Wound In Car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A man was found in a car in Clarksville with a gunshot wound.

Reports stated multiple calls came into the 911 center at the same time around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from the 2100 block of Memorial Drive.

Officers said the call involved a shooting and an accident with injuries; however, when they got to the scene, they discovered there wasn’t an accident, but a man with a gunshot wound was inside a car in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses told police the suspect left before authorities got to the scene.

The crime scene was processed. Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Cunningham at 931-648-0656, ext. 5195, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.