Man freed after 17 years in prison for murder he says he didn't commit could be sent back

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A man who spent 17 years in prison for a murder he says he didn't commit could be sent back at any moment, despite a judge previously overturning his conviction.

Thomas Clardy was released in October 2023 after a federal district judge in Nashville overturned his conviction, citing "exceedingly weak" evidence. However, a court of appeals reversed that decision, ruling that his lawyer was not ineffective.

On Monday evening, supporters gathered at Corinthian Baptist Church in north Nashville for a prayer vigil, rallying behind Clardy in his fight to stay free.

"On this day. I still say thank you, Jesus," Clardy said from the pulpit.

People wearing "Justice for Thomas" shirts filled the church, hoping for what they call a miracle to keep Clardy from returning to prison.

"They told me in January that it was over, but I'm still here," Clardy said.

Clardy was originally convicted in 2007 for a 2005 triple shooting at an auto body shop in Madison that resulted in the death of Kirk Clouatre and injuries to two others. After serving 17 years for a crime he maintains he did not commit, he now faces an uncertain future.

"I'm dreading the phone to ring, to ding, or anything … that someone can take my life away from me when I know that I'm innocent," Clardy said.

Clardy and his supporters are leaning on their faith that he will remain free.

"I used to tell God all the time, 'Lord, if you just give me a few hours to go out and tell my story, I believe I will be set free,'" Clardy said. "And yet, they still say I may have to return. I can tell y'all I am free. Free indeed."

The federal district judge in Nashville who overturned Clardy's conviction cited the lack of physical evidence and motive tying him to the crime.

Clardy's attorneys have filed two clemency petitions — one for exoneration and another for commutation. Governor Bill Lee has the executive power to grant either one.

While Clardy faces an uphill legal battle, he says he's grateful he doesn't have to fight alone.

After Clardy's release from prison, the Clouatre family said they remain confident the right man was convicted ... and are prepared to once again present their case if it ever makes it back to trial.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.