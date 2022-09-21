Man gets fourth DUI, runs from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Nashville Monday night after three prior DUI arrests.

Douglas Dewayne Hanes, 47, has been charged with felony driving under the influence for his fourth offense, possession of a handgun while under the influence, implied consent violation and driving on a revoked license. The total bond amount for all four charges is $12,500.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Metro Nashville Police Department, the arresting officer was working a vehicle crash scene just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Arlington Avenue when they heard a loud collision. The officer saw a 2003 Chrysler minivan hit a curb before pulling into a business in the 1300 block of Elm Hill Pike.

When officers approached the vehicle, Hanes reportedly got out of the minivan via the driver's side door and took off running. The investigating officers pursued Hanes and told him to stop, though the suspect continued to flee on foot.

The defendant was found hiding behind the business on Elm Hill Pike. Metro police report that Hanes "smelled heavily of alcohol, was sweating profusely and was unsteady on his feet."

A 24-ounce beer can was found on the ground outside of the driver's door of the vehicle and two more beers were found in the driver's compartment.

Hanes initially denied that he was driving but later admitted that he struck a guard rail with the minivan. He refused to provide a blood sample for testing.

A .380 semi-auto pistol was found in Hanes' waistband at the time of his arrest.

When officers looked into the suspect's driver's license showed that it was revoked in the state of Tennessee.

Hanes' most recent DUI was in 2015.