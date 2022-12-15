Man hit by car at intersection in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck and killed Wednesday morning at 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Drive.

According to police investigation, Derick N. Johnson, 43, of Old Hickory was crossing Lebanon Pike when he was clipped by the passenger side of a Honda CRV and knocked to the ground. He was then hit by two other vehicles and died at the scene.

All three drivers stayed at the scene, and none showed signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

There were no crosswalks at the intersection and it was still dark at the time of the collision.