Watch Now
News

Actions

Man hit by car at intersection in Hermitage

Crime Scene
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 23:40:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck and killed Wednesday morning at 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Drive.

According to police investigation, Derick N. Johnson, 43, of Old Hickory was crossing Lebanon Pike when he was clipped by the passenger side of a Honda CRV and knocked to the ground. He was then hit by two other vehicles and died at the scene.

All three drivers stayed at the scene, and none showed signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

There were no crosswalks at the intersection and it was still dark at the time of the collision.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap