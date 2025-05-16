Man hit, killed by freight train in Nashville identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was hit by a CSX freight train Tuesday near Hickory Hollow Parkway and died shortly after was identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Javonny Fields, according to Metro police.

According to the initial report by Metro police, two engineers on the freight train said they saw a man standing on the tracks around 200 to 300 yards away as they were exiting a curve and used the train's horn to alert the man.

The engineers said the man on the tracks "remained motionless" as the brakes were applied. The train was unable to stop before striking Fields, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com