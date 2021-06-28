Watch
Man hit, killed by train in Antioch; police investigating

Photojournalist Hank Elliot
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jun 28, 2021
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have been called to Antioch after a man was struck and killed by a train overnight.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. Monday near Hickory Hollow Parkway and Crossings Boulevard.

Metro police said CSX has a camera at that access point and captured the incident on video. Police said they are reviewing the footage to determine what happened.

The victim was not identified.

