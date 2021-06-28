Man hit, killed by train in Antioch; police investigating

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have been called to Antioch after a man was struck and killed by a train overnight.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. Monday near Hickory Hollow Parkway and Crossings Boulevard.

Metro police said CSX has a camera at that access point and captured the incident on video. Police said they are reviewing the footage to determine what happened.

Team coverage from the air and the ground: @MNPDNashville and CSX are on site after a man was hit and killed by a train near Hickory Hollow and Crossings Blvd.

The train is stopped but isn't blocking major roads. I-24 and Bell Rd are both open #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/KZNkjFFEN5 — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) June 28, 2021

The victim was not identified.