Man hit, killed by vehicle on I-24 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 24 West in Nashville Monday.

Metro Nashville Police officials say the 40-year-old man had just been stopped and questioned by an officer on Murfreesboro Pike between the I-24 West Bridge and Spence Lane because he matched the description of a burglary suspect.

But while the officer was in his police car checking the man’s information, he ran away into a wooded area. Police say the officer did not tell him to stop or chase after him. The man was at no time detained or told that he had to stay with the officer.

The crash happened Monday at 12:15 p.m. near Murfreesboro Pike. Police say the man was hit by a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser while running across the interstate.

The driver of the PT Cruiser braked for the man, but wasn't able to avoid hitting him, according to police. They also say the driver showed no signs of impairment.