Man Hospitalized After Overnight Stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in The Nations area, northwest of Nashville.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to a home on Morrow Road just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, a man was found at the home with multiple stab wounds to his arm and back. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with severe injuries.

Police said there were children inside the home at the time of the stabbing, but the children were not injured.

Officers said they have been investigating the incident as a case of domestic violence that possibly started as a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Investigators said all parties were accounted for, and the investigation was ongoing.