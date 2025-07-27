Man in critical condition after shooting on I-40 entrance ramp in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in critical condition after being found in a shot-up car on an interstate entrance ramp in Hermitage late Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night near the Old Hickory Boulevard entrance ramp to I-40.

Security guards from a nearby apartment complex heard multiple shots being fired and went to investigate. They found a man in his mid-20s in a bullet-riddled vehicle on the ramp and called police.

The entrance ramp was shut down temporarily while officers investigated the scene.

Police report that no suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case, reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.