Man in custody after 18-year-old shot in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said they have a man in custody Thursday night after an 18-year-old survived a shooting on the steps of the WeGo bus station in downtown Nashville.

The shooting happened at 5:50 p.m., and police arrested Kenneth Johnson, 31, in connection with the crime. Police said Johnson dropped his gun after an MNPD officer working at the bus station ordered him to do so.

A drug motive is under investigation, police said. What looked to be cocaine and marijuana were recovered from the scene.

The 18-year-old victim also had a gun and fired. He is in critical-stable condition.

Police said Johnson will be charged with felonies related to the shooting later this evening.