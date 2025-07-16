Man in custody for a gun-related aggravated assault on an officer in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is now in custody for a gun-related aggravated assault on an officer in East Nashville in June.

According to police, 47-year-old Marcus Smith had drugs and a loaded firearm on himself when he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Violent Crimes Division detectives on Stable Lane.

The June 26th traffic stop took place with the black Infiniti G35 he was driving displaying a non-official tag.

As the officer approached the Infiniti, he noticed Smith was holding a handgun then raised it before the Infiniti fled.

Inside Smith’s lunchbox, detectives found MDMA and marijuana.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor drug possession, two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on an officer, felony evading arrest, two counts of probation violation and alteration of the gun’s serial number.

