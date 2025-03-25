Man in Franklin shooting on West Main Street claimed self-defense

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police said they are investigating a shooting where the suspect is claiming it was self-defense.

The shooting happened Monday at around 3 p.m. in the Jewell's Market parking lot on West Main Street. Police said a 29-year-old Franklin man shot another in the in the leg. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter told detectives the other man assaulted him as he attempted to enter the store. He said the altercation then spilled into the parking lot, where he told police he had no choice but to defend himself by using his pistol.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Lee turned himself in to the Franklin Police Department, authorities said.

Following the interview, Lee was released. At this time, he has not been arrested, nor has he been charged with any crime. The case remains under investigation by the Franklin Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

