Man indicted for murder of 16-year-old in Antioch in 2023

Araceli Crescencio
Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Lara-Delgado continue looking for justice one month after his death.<br/><br/>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury indicted a man in the murder of a 16-year-old in Antioch in 2023.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Alexander Delgado, 16, was shotand killed while driving on Harding Place in 2023. Police arrested Henry Fletcher for the crime at the end of 2023. Delgado's family rallied since his death to find the person who killed their son.

He was indicted most recently for felony first-degree murder. Fletcher was arrested after a witness came forward to police.

