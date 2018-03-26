Man Indicted In 2017 Homicide In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 21-year-old has been indicted on first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 homicide in Nashville.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Tevin Griffin was indicted for the February 12, 2017 murder of David White on 16th Avenue North near Herman Street.

He’s been accused of shooting White, age 24, multiple times during an argument.

Griffin was already jailed for shooting a man on Blank Street last September, police said.

Back in November, he was convicted of aggravated assault for the Blank Street shooting and felony cocaine possession. He was sentenced to spend one-year in jail and the next five years on probation.

In September, police charged him with attempted murder after they said he approached a group of people and opened fire, shooting a man who ultimately survived.

As a 17-year-old, he was charged with criminal homicide for another fatal shooting in 2014.