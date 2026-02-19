Man indicted in 2025 Cumberland River killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The murder of 43-year-old Kelton King has been solved, nearly a year after his body was pulled from the Cumberland River.

King was found on May 22, 2025, with 39 stab wounds. Investigators said surveillance video shows Nicolai Chisala Hubbeling, 21, approaching King on a downtown park bench on May 17, 2025, and convincing him to get into his Lexus SUV — the last time King was seen alive.

Detectives later found King’s blood inside Hubbeling’s SUV, along with knives and strangulation devices. A search of Hubbeling’s phone also revealed videos of him stalking homeless individuals, police said.

On Tuesday, a Davidson County grand jury indicted Hubbeling on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse.

Hubbeling was arrested May 29, 2025, in Wilson County and is currently jailed in North Carolina on a separate first-degree murder charge tied to the 2024 disappearance and death of an 81-year-old man. Authorities are making arrangements to return him to Nashville to face the charges in King’s death.