Man indicted in accidental shooting death of toddler

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged in the death of a 21-month-old boy who accidentally shot himself.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 32-year-old Julian Chester with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse of a child less than eight-years-old.

Clarksville Police Department

The incident happened February 17 on Pembroke Road.

Clarksville Police responded to the home and found 21-month-old Briareus Thomas shot.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Detectives learned the toddler got access to a loaded, unsecured firearm in the house which led to shooting.

A grand jury handed down the indictment earlier this month.