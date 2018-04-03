Man Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashville

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 53°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Antioch.
It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. in front of the Valvoline in Cane Ridge on the 1100 block of Bell Road.
According to Metro Nashville Police officials, a truck on Bell Road was headed toward the interstate when it hit a man in the road.
The driver told officers the man "just appeared" and he didn't have time to react accordingly.
Officials said the driver was not impaired at the time of the incident.