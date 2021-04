CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police officials say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Treeland Court. However, details of the incident were not released.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police officials said it was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.