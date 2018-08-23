Man Injured In Columbia Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

Columbia Police say a man laying in the road was found by an officer in the 1200 block of Woodland Street.

The man was initially thought to have been hit by a car, but police discovered he had been shot.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital and was then Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt.

Columbia PD are actively investigating the shooting. There is no suspect information available at this time.