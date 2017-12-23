Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting At Hermitage Apartment Complex

Cloudy
HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A drive-by shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex sent one man to the hospital.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the Burning Tree Apartments off Old Hickory Boulevard.
Officials said the victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses said multiple gun shots hit several apartments, but thankfully no one else was hurt.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.