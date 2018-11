Man injured in Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Metro Nashville police investigated a shooting in a Madison parking lot early Friday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Due West Avenue, just west of I-65 at about 4:45a.m.

Investigators said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Police do not have information on the gunman.