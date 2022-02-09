Watch
News

Actions

Man injured in marina parking lot shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
Man injured in shooting at marina parking lot near Percy Priest Lake
Man injured in shooting at marina parking lot
Man injured in shooting at marina parking lot
Posted at 4:10 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 06:36:29-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police investigated a shooting in the Nashville Shores Marina parking lot early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the back. The victim was was able to break into a nearby business that was closed and use their phone to call 911, police said.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

At this point, Metro police have not released information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap