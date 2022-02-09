Man injured in marina parking lot shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police investigated a shooting in the Nashville Shores Marina parking lot early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the back. The victim was was able to break into a nearby business that was closed and use their phone to call 911, police said.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

At this point, Metro police have not released information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

