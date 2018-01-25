Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Custody

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - A Tullahoma man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting has been officially taken into custody.

Around 3 p.m. on December 17, William Moon allegedly attacked an officer trying to serve him a warrant, and the officer reportedly shot him. The incident happened in the 800 block of East Moore Street near North College Street.

According to District Attorney Craig Northcott, officers with the Tullahoma Police Department had gone to the mobile home to serve an aggravated assault warrant to the subject.

Moon was airlifted to a hospital in Huntsville, according to officials.

Thursday, authorities confirmed Moon was taken into custody in Huntsville before being moved to the Coffee County Jail. His bond has been set at $1,110,000.

No officers were injured during the incident, and it remained under investigation.