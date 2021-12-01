Man injured in shooting at Nashboro Village gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police investigated a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45p.m. at the Exxon/7-Eleven on Smith Springs Road, near the corner of Bell Road in Nashboro Village.

Police said a man in his 20's was found injured inside a black vehicle at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators at the scene said they are looking for up to two suspects. They believe it's possible one was injured in the gunfire, but fled the scene.

Police are looking into whether there was some sort of exchange of gunfire. There were at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground as crime scene investigators collected evidence into early Wednesday morning.

Some of the glass windows at the 7-Eleven were shattered.

Investigators said they do not have a motive for the shooting at this point. No arrests have been made.