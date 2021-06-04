Man injured in shooting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in downtown Nashville Thursday evening.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to Broadway and 8th Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Officials say the shooting victim was in an argument with a woman when two men intervened and at some point, the man was shot while in the grassy area of Hume-Fogg High School.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and will check surveillance cameras in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.