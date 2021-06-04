Watch
News

Actions

Man injured in shooting in downtown Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Police investigate shooting that injured one.
shooting.jpeg
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 21:27:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in downtown Nashville Thursday evening.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to Broadway and 8th Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Officials say the shooting victim was in an argument with a woman when two men intervened and at some point, the man was shot while in the grassy area of Hume-Fogg High School.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and will check surveillance cameras in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now