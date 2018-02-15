Man Injured In Shooting Near Green Hills Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to a shooting that injured one person at the Green Hills Library.

According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to several calls saying a man was hit in the abdomen.

Officers found the shooting victim outside, near the library.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and witnessed a maroon Jeep Cherokee leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The suspects were described as three men.

The victim said they jumped out of the jeep and a shot him.

