Man Injured In Shooting Near Green Hills Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to a shooting that injured one person at the Green Hills Library.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to several calls saying a man was hit in the abdomen.
Officers found the shooting victim outside, near the library.
Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and witnessed a maroon Jeep Cherokee leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The suspects were described as three men.
The victim said they jumped out of the jeep and a shot him.