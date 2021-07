NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers are investigating a shooting on Delta Avenue in North Nashville.

The shooting was reported from the 1500 block of Delta Ave. Thursday evening.

Officers at the scene say a man was shot in the torso and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

His condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.